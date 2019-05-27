Nollywood Actor Reveals How Actresses Beg Him For Sex

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, said that he has slept with over twenty popular Nollywood actresses on movie locations.

The actor who spoke via his Instagram page added that many other actresses are still pressuring him to lay with them.

According to Maduagwu, he doesn’t need to mention their names.

He further added Nollywood actresses love to have sex, using “bread and butter” as the level of likeness.

He wrote, “I have slept with more than 20 popular actresses in Nollywood on MOVIE location…🍎🍎 I don’t need to mention anyone’s name but ask any prominent movie PRODUCER or director in Nollywood,🎬 and they’ll confirm this.

“Truth is, most of these popular ACTRESSES love SEX like bread and butter,🍞 and once they see a very HANDSOME guy, they will just open their legs like the 3rd mainland bridge in Lagos.

“That’s why before i accept any movie ROLE from producers, i always ask to know which popular actress is on that JOB, because I’m TIRED of actresses begging me for SEX like “pure water”.