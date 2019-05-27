Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Monday, May 27th, 2019.

The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari would appoint “credible, incorruptible and patriotic Nigerians who are motivated by selfless service” to serve in his next cabinet. Concise News understands that spokesman for the Nigerian leader Garba Shehu made this known while talking about the kind of people Nigerians should expect in Buhari’s cabinet for another four years. Buhari, who was declared winner of Nigeria’s 2019 presidential poll in February by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), would be sworn in for a second term in office on Wednesday, May 29.

Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria, has called on citizens to be steadfast and believe that despite the challenges facing the nation, victory was sure. Osinbajo made the appeal on Sunday during the 2019 Presidential Inauguration Service at the National Christian Centre, Abuja. The theme of the service was: “Setting the Nation on Higher Levels of Peace and Development in the Fear of God’’.

Outgoing Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, on Sunday said that his current political battles were only preparing him towards becoming president of Nigeria. The governor was speaking against the backdrop of the withholding of his Certificate of Return as the Imo West senator-elect. Okorocha, who spoke during his valedictory thanksgiving service held at the Government House Chapel in Owerri, said that “those who want me to go to prison will go to prison before me.”

Wife of the outgoing governor of Lagos State and Chairperson of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, has handed over to the wife of the governor-elect, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu. Concise News gathered that Mrs Ambode, at a ceremony in Ikeja on Sunday, urged Sanwo-Olu to take the committee to a greater height. She lauded the vision of the founding mothers of the committee, which was to complement the efforts of the government in critical areas that were women and children friendly.

A private university in Accra, Ghana, ACADEMIC has offered scholarship worth $40,000 to JAMB Top Scorer, Ekene Franklin Ezeunala, Concise News reports. Ekene Franklin Ezeunala scored the highest score in the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The online news medium gathered that the College Senior Admissions Manager (Nigeria), Mrs Ogechi Ekpe, said on the sidelines of a workshop organised by the institution for schools and parents at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, that the scholarship would cover tuition and boarding for the duration of his programme at the university.

Nigerians have condemned the Minister of Sports and Youths Development Solomon Dalung over his stance on the refund of an overpayment by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF). Concise News understands that the IAAF had in 2017 mistakenly overpaid Nigeria with $130, 000 and recently asked for a refund. The body also threatened to ban Nigeria from international competitions if it fails to refund the money.

Nollywood actress and Regina Daniels is now traditionally recognised as married to Senator-elect Ned Nwoko after she was inducted into womanhood, Concise News reports. Regina Daniels was inducted into the Otu-Udu Group over the weekend as the customs of the Idumuje Ugboko people of Anioma in Delta State demands, Concise News has learned. The ritual was performed by some elderly women in the presence of her mother which now means that the Actress the right to enjoy all the privilege of a married woman.

