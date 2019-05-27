Nigeria will play their second match at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Vs the US on Monday with the team aiming to seal a place in the round of 16.

Concise News had reported that the Flying Eagles got to a great start at the competition on Friday after seeing off Qatar 0-4.

The US had lost their first match at the competition 2-1 to Ukraine and will be seeking to rekindle their campaign against Nigeria on Monday.

Nigeria Vs US Team News

Speaking after the mauling of Qatar, the Flying Eagles coach Paul Aigbogun praised his side for taking their chances.

“We are here in Bielsko-Biala for business. It was great that we were able to convert the chances we had against Qatar and start our campaign on a brilliant note,” he told the thenff.com.

“Kudos to the boys. But the competition has just started and we must now take it one match at a time.

“Victory over USA will guarantee us a place in the knock-out stage and that is what will go for.”

What Time Is Nigeria Vs US Match At 2019 U-20 World Cup?

The match between Nigeria Vs US at the U-20 World Cup in Poland will take place on Monday, May 27th, 2019 and the time is 7:30 pm (West Africa/Nigeria Time).

Where To Watch Nigeria Vs US 2019 U-20 World Cup Live?

The match will be broadcast live on Supersports 7 in Nigeria.

Nigeria Possible XI Vs Qatar

Gk: OREMADE Olawale

Defenders: OZORNWAFOR Valentine, UTIN Ikouwem Udo, IGOH SALAWUDEEN

Midfielders: MAKANJUOLA Success, DELE-BASHIRU Tom, MICHAEL Kingsley

OFOBORH

Forwards: ADAMS, OFFIA