NASS Leadership: Orji Kalu Endorses Lawan

Senator-elect Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has endorsed the candidature of the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan, for the position of the Senate President of the 9th Senate.

The former Governor of Abia State traced his relationship with Lawan back to their days in school as roommates in the University of Maiduguri urged Lawan to lead the 9th Senate.

“Honestly, I don’t see why I should leave Lawan. You know many years ago, he was my roommate in the University of Maiduguri and we lived in the same room for almost one and half years and I don’t see why I will not go with him,

“All our governors that are very vibrant are also endorsing him. The Progressive Governors’ Forum has endorsed him, so who am I? I am just one of the senators from Abia State. So, I am sure all our ministers have also endorsed him.

“My advice to him is to lead well and remember the senators. If there is a disagreement between the Senate and anybody, the Senate must take precedent. And this is what I expect him to do and the Senate is a sacred place.

“So, he should handle his colleagues very well and know that his colleagues are his colleagues. We have no problem by saying that we support him and this is sincerely from our hearts. The ministers of the South East have advised me also that I should come openly and support him,” Kalu added.

Regarding the duo of senators Danjuma Goje and Ali Ndume who are also in the race, Kalu urged them to return to the discussion table as a family.

“My advice is that they should come back and let us discuss as a family. It is only one person that will be Senate President,” He said.

Kalu, a member of the House of Representatives during the Third Republic, further said as the oldest member of the National Assembly in the 9th Senate, he would be the doyen of the Senate.

“I am going to be the oldest member. Not by age, by sitting in the National Assembly which Senator Jubril Barau just reminded me now, because I was in the House of Reps before them. If people like Senator Kwankwaso were coming back, it would have been a different case. In 1991, I was a member of the National Assembly.

“So, I am going to be the doyen of the Senate. The only person we have that could have competed with me is in the House of Representatives; he is the Chief Whip of the House of Reps now – Alhassan Donguwa. Since he is not in the Senate, I am the doyen of the National Assembly. So, they must listen to me; they must also respect me as the oldest person who has been there before all of them,” Kalu also said.