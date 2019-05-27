The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Nigerian President on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Office of the Vice President, Afolabi Imoukhuede will hold a live chat to ‘discuss everything important’ to beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme today Monday 27 at 7 pm, Concise News reports.

The live chat is a routine on the part of Afolabi, who briefs beneficiaries often.

The official Twitter account of the scheme made this revelation in a tweet on Sunday.

N-Power writes: “Tomorrow, join Mr Afolabi Imoukhuede for a Facebook LIVE chat to discuss everything important to you. Time: 7pm # NPowerNG”

Tomorrow, join Mr. Afolabi Imoukhuede for a Facebook LIVE chat to discuss everything important to you. Time: 7pm#NPowerNG pic.twitter.com/nxZ3Ci2Cjv — N-Power (@npower_ng) May 26, 2019

The Federal Government’s N-Power scheme currently engages no fewer than 500,000 youth graduates deployed to provide public health services in teaching, health, agriculture and tax and monitoring.

It also engages another 200,000 non-graduates in training or on attachment to organisations as interns.