A scheme of the Social Investment Programmes of the Nigerian Government, N-Power has confirmed that message disseminated about N-Creative is from them, Concise News reports.

Some Nigerian youths have been receiving messages about the N-Creative segment of the famed scheme. However, they were in a dilemma about the authenticity of the message.

Now, the air has been cleared as N-Power writes on Monday on its known Twitter handle:

“Good morning, If you have received a message from us about N-Creative, don’t be anxious, it is from us!!! # NPowerNG”

The N-Power Creative programme will train and develop 5,000 young creative talents. The strategy is to put our creative industry on the global radar as exporters of world-class services and content. Training will last 3 months, made up of 1-month in-class and a 2-month hands-on group project, across selected Nigerian cities. The participants will be trained and certified in one of the following courses: Animation | Graphic Design | Post-production | Script Writing.

At the end of the training, some participants will get local and international internship opportunities while others will be linked to job and market opportunities. In addition, all participants will receive computing devices that will ensure that they master their skills during and after the training.