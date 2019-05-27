Welcome to the compilation of the latest Biafra online news update from across the world for today on Concise News.

Biafra: Group Makes Demand On Igbo Over May 30th Sit-At-Home

A pro-Biafra group the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has called on Igbo to wear black clothes and bands on May 30th, Concise News reports.

This is coming despite a series of warnings by security agencies over a planned sit-at-home order by some pro-Biafra groups, Concise News has learned.

The sit-at-home, this news medium gathered, is to honour Igbo who died for the Biafra struggle.

The ADF in a statement after its council meeting in Enugu on Saturday urged Ndigbo to respect their fallen heroes.

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB Dares Police, Army Over May 30th Sit-At-Home

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed not to be intimidated ahead of the May 30th sit-at-home, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the spokesman of the pro-Biafra group Emma Powerful noted this over the weekend.

According to him, May 30 is to mark the 52nd anniversary of the declaration of the Biafra Republic in 1967 and a day to remember fallen Biafra heroes.

Some members of IPOB were arrested and detained by the police in Enugu State last with but the group has said it will not be cowed into submission by such moves.

It said the day will be marked in a unique way despite the threats and intimidations from government agencies.

Biafra: MASSOB, Others React To Arrest, Detention Of Members

A coalition of pro-Biafra groups has condemned the arrest and detention of some pro-Biafra activist last week, Concise News reports.

This online news medium had reported that some pro-Biafra agitators were last week arrested and detained by the police in Enugu State and Onitsha, Anambra State.

The coalition which gave the condemnation includes the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB); the Eastern Peoples Congress (EPC); Bilie Human Rights Initiative (BHRI); Movement of Biafrans in Nigeria (MOBIN).

They described the arrests and detentions as illegal and vowed not to be intimidated in the quest for the realization of the Biafra dream.

Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Arrives At Donald Trump’s Country

The leader of the banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has arrived in the US where he is to celebrate the Biafra Heroes Day, Concise News understands.

This online news medium understands that the pro-Biafra group will be celebrating those who died for the Biafra struggle on May 30th.

According to the group, there will be a sit-at-home on that day across the South-East and some parts of the South-South region to honour those who died for the “Biafra course.”

