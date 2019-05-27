Welcome to the latest N-Power Nigeria online news headlines update for today, Monday, May 27th, 2019 on Concise News.
Latest N-Power Online News Update Today
N-Creative Message, Scam Or Genuine? N-Power Speaks
A scheme of the Social Investment Programmes of the Nigerian Government, N-Power has confirmed that message disseminated about N-Creative is from them, Concise News reports.
Some Nigerian youths have been receiving messages about the N-Creative segment of the famed scheme. However, they were in a dilemma about the authenticity of the message.
Now, the air has been cleared as N-Power writes on Monday on its known Twitter handle:
“Good morning, If you have received a message from us about N-Creative, don’t be anxious, it is from us!!!
#NPowerNG”
N-Power: Presidential Aide To Hold Live Chat (See Date & Time)
The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Nigerian President on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Office of the Vice President, Afolabi Imoukhuede will hold a live chat to ‘discuss everything important’ to beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme today Monday 27 at 7 pm, Concise News reports.
The live chat is a routine on the part of Afolabi, who briefs beneficiaries often.
The official Twitter account of the scheme made this revelation in a tweet on Sunday.
N-Power writes: “Tomorrow, join Mr Afolabi Imoukhuede for a Facebook LIVE chat to discuss everything important to you. Time: 7pm
#NPowerNG”
