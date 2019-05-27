Benue State news, nigeria news today, Nigeria newspapers today headlines, nigeria news, naija news, nigeria breaking news, nigeria newspapers, today nigeria breaking news, latest news in nigeria today 2019, 247 nigeria news updates, nigeria politics news, today, nigeria news today, latest nigeria newspapers, latest nigeria news, concise news, nigeria news today, nigerian news, latest nigeria news, news today, nigerian news today, news naija, naija news today, news. nigeria newspapers, today nigeria news, nigeria news today headlines, breaking news today, newspaper headlines, breaking news, concise news, news headlines today, nigeria today, news headlines today, latest election news in nigeria, election news in nigeria, latest news on nigeria election, nigeria election news, latest political news in nigeria, news happening in nigeria
Benue State – Nigeria/TVC News

Good day, and welcome to the Benue State news headlines online update for today, May 27th, 2019, on Concise News.

Benue: USAID Reveals Number Of Victims Of Farmers-Herdsmen Crisis

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has said that an estimated 7,000 Nigerians died between 2015 and 2019 in the persistent violence between farmers and herdsmen in Benue and Nasarawa states. Concise News reports that according to a report funded by USAID, titled ”Engaging Communities for Peace in Nigeria (ECPN),” the violence has cost the Nigerian economy $13 billion a year over the past five years. An international non-governmental organisation, Mercy Corps, conducted the study across the states and wrote the report. Read more here.

Benue Police Uncover Fresh Arms Manufacturing Site

Operatives of Benue State Police Command have uncovered another firearms manufacturing site at Ikache village in Oju local government area of the state, recovering locally fabricated firearms at different levels of completion while the alleged arms manufacturer, a 37-year-old father of five, Orohu Akodi was also caught. Concise News reports that this is coming about two months after troops of the military spike operation in the state codenamed ‘Operation Whirl Stroke’ uncovered a similar plant in Logo local government area of the state. Read more here.

Benue Govt Restates Commitment To Tackling Spate Of Unwanted Pregnancies

The Benue State government has restated its commitment towards addressing the spate of unwanted pregnancies occasioned by the high rate of unprotected sex in the state, Concise News reports. Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Dr Emmanuel Eru who discloses this while playing host to a delegation from the Center for Family and Reproductive Health Support Initiative (CFRHSI) led by its chairman, Prof. Terumun Swende in his office at the weekend laments the rate of unprotected sex leading to unwanted pregnancies in the state. Eru who notes that the state had set up a quackery committee to look into the increasing rate of abortions which on many occasions had led to death in the state, revealed that the committee had already nabbed one native quack doctor in North Bank area of Makurdi whose stock in trade was to mix local herbs and insert into pregnant women for abortion. Read more here.

That’s the latest Benue State news headlines online update for today. See you soon!

