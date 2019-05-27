Good day, and welcome to the Benue State news headlines online update for today, May 27th, 2019, on Concise News.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has said that an estimated 7,000 Nigerians died between 2015 and 2019 in the persistent violence between farmers and herdsmen in Benue and Nasarawa states. Concise News reports that according to a report funded by USAID, titled ”Engaging Communities for Peace in Nigeria (ECPN),” the violence has cost the Nigerian economy $13 billion a year over the past five years. An international non-governmental organisation, Mercy Corps, conducted the study across the states and wrote the report. Read more here.

Operatives of Benue State Police Command have uncovered another firearms manufacturing site at Ikache village in Oju local government area of the state, recovering locally fabricated firearms at different levels of completion while the alleged arms manufacturer, a 37-year-old father of five, Orohu Akodi was also caught. Concise News reports that this is coming about two months after troops of the military spike operation in the state codenamed ‘Operation Whirl Stroke’ uncovered a similar plant in Logo local government area of the state. Read more here.

That’s the latest Benue State news headlines online update for today. See you soon!