Kogi Election: Why APC Must Choose Guber Candidate From Kogi East - Chieftain

A top member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi state Omoba Tunde Ajibulu has given an indication that Governor Yahaya Bello has his work cut out for him in his bid to win the party’s primary for the November 16 governorship election.

Concise News understands that the Igala, controlling nine local government areas in Kogi East, is the most populous ethnic group in the north-central state.

Based on that, Ajibulu, who served as a member of the Logistics Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in the recent general election, said APC needed to choose a candidate from Kogi East in order to remain in control of the Lord Lugard House.

Ajibulu made this known against the backdrop of reports that the major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was planning to field a candidate from the aforementioned zone.

And this news medium has learned that Doctor Omede Idris, who is an Igala and a member of the opposition PDP, is one of the aspirants standing in the way of Bello’s bid to return for a second term on the platform of APC.

According to Ajibulu, the people of Kogi East are angry that Bello has allegedly neglected them.

“It would be ludicrous to expect the Kogi governorship elections slated for November to produce the governor from anywhere else but the Kogi East senatorial zone,” Ajibulu said in a statement.

“Not only do they have the highest voting bloc in Kogi, we should remember they won the elections but the death of Prince Abubakar Audu robbed them of the Lord Lugard Government House and providence gave Governor Yahaya Bello the seat.

“Yahaya Bello according to credible sources hasn’t even consoled the Audu family on the death of their patriarch through whose efforts he benefited so immensely, nor patronised the Igala region.

“So naturally, the Igala are fuming and cannot wait for the November Kogi elections, I support it because it’s only reasonable and fair and with recent events in Zamfara, it’s a no-brainer that our party, the APC leadership is filled with highly cerebral personalities and they must know for sure that APC will lose Kogi state if a vibrant and viable candidate from the Kogi East senatorial zone is not fielded in the elections. This is because the PDP will definitely field a candidate from Kogi East.”

Concise News had earlier reported that Bello had stated that he was confident of being re-elected for a second term, adding that even a candidate of Igala extraction can not defeat him in the governorship race.