Kano Police Command Gets New Commissioner

Waziri Mohammed has been replaced by Ahmed Iliyasu as the new commissioner of police in Kano, Concise News reports.

The Inspector General of Police, M.A Adamu ordered the immediate posting of Ahmed Iliyasu as the new commissioner of police in Kano.

The online medium reported that the former Commissioner, Waziri Mohammed, retired from the Force on 26 May after 35 years of service.

However, Ahmed Iliyasu who is replacing Waziri holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma in Edo State.

Until his new appointment, he was the Force Provost Marshal, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He had also held command position as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Ogun State Command from 2016 to January, 2019.