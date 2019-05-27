The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, a work-free day, to commemorate the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Concise News understands that the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo would also be inaugurated for a second term in office.

On the same day, it is also understood that several governors across the federation would also be sworn-in into their offices.

According to Bashir Ahmad, the New Media aide of Buhari, the public holiday was declared by the Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau.

On his verified Twitter handle, @BashirAhmaad, he wrote, “The Federal Government declares Wednesday, May 29, as work-free day to mark the 2019 presidential inauguration, the Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd) made the declaration on behalf of the federal government.”

