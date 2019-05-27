French Open: Serena Survives Scare at Roland Garros, Wins 800th Match

Serena Williams survived Russia’s Vitalia Diatchenko first set scare after winning 2-6, 6-1, 6-0 to reach the second round of the French Open on Monday in Roland Garros.

Concise News gathered that the 37-year-old American, who is attempting to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles, racked up her 800th career main draw win with her victory in front of a half-full Court Philippe Chatrier.

“There is always a lot fear for a first round match,” said Williams who eventually raced to victory, taking 12 of the last 13 games.

“I made lots of mistakes in the first set and I just said ‘good luck, Serena’.

“I was strong after that… now I feel like I need to go and practice.”

Williams, the 2002, 2013 and 2015 champion in Paris, will face either Japan’s Kurumi Nara or Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia for a place in the last 32.

Williams won her most recent major at the Australian Open in 2017 while pregnant.