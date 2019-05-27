nigeria news today, Nigeria newspapers today headlines, nigeria news, naija news, nigeria breaking news, nigeria newspapers, today nigeria breaking news, latest news in nigeria today 2019, 247 nigeria news updates, nigeria politics news, today, nigeria news today, latest nigeria newspapers, latest nigeria news, concise news, nigeria news today, nigerian news, latest nigeria news, news today, nigerian news today, news naija, naija news today, news. nigeria newspapers, today nigeria news, nigeria news today headlines, breaking news today, newspaper headlines, breaking news, concise news, news headlines today, nigeria today, news headlines today, latest election news in nigeria, election news in nigeria, latest news on nigeria election, nigeria election news, latest political news in nigeria, news happening in nigeria. flying eagles
Flying Eagles Send Children’s Day Message To All Nigerian Youngsters (Image Source: NFF Twitter)

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have sent the best wishes to all Nigerian youngsters on the occasion of the 2019 Children’s Day celebration.

Concise News reports that the Children’s Day 2019 in Nigeria is marked every 27th of May.

Paul Aigbogun‘s boys who will square up with the USA tonight were in bullish mood as they made a video celebrating little ones.

In Nigeria, the Children’s Day was established as a holiday in 1964. It is a public holiday for Primary and Secondary school children. Due to the large size of the country, only a few groups of children (schools or any other organization) are selected to march past in a parade. The children are usually given treats such as an outing or doing jobs that adults would normally do.

In some situations, primary and secondary school children compete in military parades format for a prize which will be given at the end of the competition. Religious groups in Nigeria also celebrate children’s day in grand style. Many private and public organizations usually put together children’s party for privileged and less privileged children in a bid to give them a sense of belonging.

It is also a day media organizations analyze the plight of children in the society and efforts government and nongovernment agencies make to better a lot of children.

