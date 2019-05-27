The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have sent the best wishes to all Nigerian youngsters on the occasion of the 2019 Children’s Day celebration.

Concise News reports that the Children’s Day 2019 in Nigeria is marked every 27th of May.

Paul Aigbogun‘s boys who will square up with the USA tonight were in bullish mood as they made a video celebrating little ones.

Happy Children’s Day from the Flying Eagles to all our Children in Nigeria #SoarFlyingEagles #U20WC #Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/YKVM5kqBbz — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) May 27, 2019

In Nigeria, the Children’s Day was established as a holiday in 1964. It is a public holiday for Primary and Secondary school children. Due to the large size of the country, only a few groups of children (schools or any other organization) are selected to march past in a parade. The children are usually given treats such as an outing or doing jobs that adults would normally do.

In some situations, primary and secondary school children compete in military parades format for a prize which will be given at the end of the competition. Religious groups in Nigeria also celebrate children’s day in grand style. Many private and public organizations usually put together children’s party for privileged and less privileged children in a bid to give them a sense of belonging.

It is also a day media organizations analyze the plight of children in the society and efforts government and nongovernment agencies make to better a lot of children.