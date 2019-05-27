Championship side Aston Villa have returned to the Premier League following a 2-1 win over Derby County in a playoff match on Monday.

Concise News learned that the Villa lost out in the fight to return to the elite league last season during the playoffs.

However, goals from Anwar El Ghazi and John McGinn ensured that the Midlands side grabbed a ticket to the Premier League.

Jack Marriott got the consolation goal for Derby in the game played at the Wembley Stadium.

Derby County will now wait for more time, in addition to the 11 years spent, to make a return to the EPL.