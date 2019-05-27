It’s Children’s Day! A day celebrating children – our precious gifts. Following these tips, Concise News hope your child will be a model for society and will make your pride as parents!
- Avoid giving your child everything he asks. He’ll grow up thinking he has the right to get everything he wants.
- Avoid laughing when your child pronounces insulting words. He’ll grow up thinking that disrespect is entertainment.
- Avoid being insensitive to bad behaviour that he can display without scolding him for it. He will grow up thinking that there are no rules in society.
- Avoid picking up everything your child messes with. He will grow up believing that others must take responsibility for his duties.
- Avoid letting him follow any program on TV. He’ll grow up thinking there’s no difference between being a child and being an adult.
- Avoid giving your child all the money he asks for. He’ll grow up thinking that getting money is easy and won’t hesitate to fly to get it.
- Avoid always getting on his side when he’s wrong against neighbours, his teachers, the police. He’ll grow up thinking that everything he does is correct, the others are wrong.
- Avoid leaving him alone at home when you go to the place of worship. Otherwise, he will grow up thinking that the Heavenly Creator does not exist.