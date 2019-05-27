childrens day messages, childrens day messages 2019, childrens day wishes, childrens day quotes, children's day quotes 2019, children's day prayers 2019, best childrens day prayers, children's day messages from school, children's day messages from parents, children's day messages for my daughter children's day messages for my daughter, children's day messages in english, c
Happy Children’s Day

It’s Children’s Day! A day celebrating children – our precious gifts. Following these tips, Concise News hope your child will be a model for society and will make your pride as parents!

  1. Avoid giving your child everything he asks. He’ll grow up thinking he has the right to get everything he wants.
  2. Avoid laughing when your child pronounces insulting words. He’ll grow up thinking that disrespect is entertainment.
  3. Avoid being insensitive to bad behaviour that he can display without scolding him for it. He will grow up thinking that there are no rules in society.
  4. Avoid picking up everything your child messes with. He will grow up believing that others must take responsibility for his duties.
  5. Avoid letting him follow any program on TV. He’ll grow up thinking there’s no difference between being a child and being an adult.
  6. Avoid giving your child all the money he asks for. He’ll grow up thinking that getting money is easy and won’t hesitate to fly to get it.
  7. Avoid always getting on his side when he’s wrong against neighbours, his teachers, the police. He’ll grow up thinking that everything he does is correct, the others are wrong.
  8. Avoid leaving him alone at home when you go to the place of worship. Otherwise, he will grow up thinking that the Heavenly Creator does not exist.

