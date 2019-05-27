Champions League Final: Tottenham's Kane Declares Himself Fit To Face Liverpool

Harry Kane has handed Tottenham a major boost ahead of the Champions League Final by telling Mauricio Pochettino he is fit to start against Liverpool, Concise News reports.

Kane has not played since he suffered ankle injury ligament damage on April 9 but he has declared himself ready to play in Madrid on Saturday.

The England captain returned to full training with the Spurs squad last week and Pochettino must now weigh up whether to use him as a starter or a substitute.

Kane’s fitness has been the major talking point in the build-up to the Final but the 25-year-old striker has said he is “ready for everything”.

Kane said: “I feel good. I started to feel my way back with the team at the end of last week. There have been no problems so far. This week now is to get the fitness as high as possible. Then it is down to the manager.

“Like I said, I feel good. The manager will assess it and decide whether I am ready to go or not. But so far, I feel good and ready. The ankle is strong.

“I did a lot of work on my own to get me into a good place to go back with the team. Since I have been with them, I have been full training, doing everything. I am at a place now where I am ready to go for any game but again

“I feel ready and fit. I am sure every player wants to start. But that is not my decision. That is the manager’s decision. I will be ready for everything, but we will see what happens.”

Kane has been helped by a three-week gap between the end of the Premier League season and the Champions League Final this weekend.