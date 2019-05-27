President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja signed the N8.92 trillion appropriation bill 2019 into law after raising ‘critical Issues in it.

The president had submitted the 2019 budget of N8.83trillion to the Senate but was increased by about N10billion by the lawmakers, bringing the amount to the above-stated figure.

Present at the signing of the bill at the mini-conference hall of the president included the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, were also present.

Others at the event were the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed; her colleague in the ministry of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma, Information and Culture minister Lai Mohammed, and the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Sen. Danjuma Goje,

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang, and his counterpart for the House of Representatives, Umar El-Yakub, were also at the event.

Buhari said he signed the bill because he did not want to further slow down the pace of recovery of Nigeria’s economy.

The Nigerian leader further said that he would send “a supplementary and/or amendment budget” to the National Assembly to rectify the critical issues he raised.