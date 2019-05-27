Buahri Reveals What Will Happen To People Calling 'Baba Go Slow'

Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari has assured that who regard to him as “baba go slow” would be shocked by the performance of his second term.

Making reference to his mockers during his first administration, he said he would ensure police and judicial reform in his second term in office.

Buhari said this during a media chat which was aired on Nigerian Television Authority.

When asked if he will be more ruthless in his second term, he said, “Those who call me ‘baba go slow’ will see whether I am slow or fast.”

When asked to explain further, he said, “It means I will persuade the police and the judiciary to be hard and where I uncover that they are not hard, I will find out who is responsible for the slowness in terms of command from the DPO upwards.

“The IG cannot do it alone; he needs to depend on commissioners who in turn depend on DPOs.”