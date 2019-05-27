A coalition of pro-Biafra groups has condemned the arrest and detention of some pro-Biafra activist last week, Concise News reports.

This online news medium had reported that some pro-Biafra agitators were last week arrested and detained by the police in Enugu State and Onitsha, Anambra State.

The coalition which gave the condemnation includes the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB); the Eastern Peoples Congress (EPC); Bilie Human Rights Initiative (BHRI); Movement of Biafrans in Nigeria (MOBIN).

They described the arrests and detentions as illegal and vowed not to be intimidated in the quest for the realization of the Biafra dream.

According to the leader of the coalition and head of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu, “The pro-Biafran groups have unanimously agreed and resolved to jointly observe and celebrate the 52nd anniversary of Biafra declaration by our foremost leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu on May 30, 1967.

“We will observe the day in a unique form that will attract the presence of notable indigenous leaders of ethnic nationalities in Biafraland.

“We plan to honour and celebrate the heroic exploits of our gallant Biafra soldiers and other individuals that have contributed immensely towards the progress of Biafra.

“We shall also honour other individuals, friendly nations and organisations that assisted immensely for the survival of the people of Biafra.

“The May 30 anniversary convention will also attract notable Biafran leaders from Ikot Ekpene, Ijawland, Igbo, Calabar and Bakassi people.

“There shall be special prayers and supplication for the fallen Biafra heroes during the civil war and our comrades that were killed by security agents including the people of Biafra that died in the hands of Boko Haram and herdsmen.

“The people of Biafra all over the world are enjoined to observe this year’s anniversary. It will be celebrated as a mark of respect and honour for our fatherland; it is also a reminder of the visions and commandments of our great ancestors and Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu (Eze Igbo Gburugburu).”