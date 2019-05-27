The Benue State government has restated its commitment towards addressing the spate of unwanted pregnancies occasioned by the high rate of unprotected sex in the state, Concise News reports.

Eru who notes that the state had set up a quackery committee to look into the increasing rate of abortions which on many occasions had led to death in the state, revealed that the committee had already nabbed one native quack doctor in North Bank area of Makurdi whose stock in trade was to mix local herbs and insert into pregnant women for abortion.

He commends the CFRHSI for the level of awareness it is creating in the state to ensure that more people key into the use of contraceptives as a means of preventing unwanted pregnancies.

However, the Health Commissioner urges the group to intensify its efforts especially in the rural areas of the state even as he promised that the state government would provide the necessary support required for the success of the program.

He assures that although a separate budget line was yet to be created for family planning interventions in the state, he would include it in the supplementary budget but that in the meantime, the group could tap from resources accruing to the ‘Save One Million Lives’ to carry out its programs.

“Benue has low patronage of contraceptives as a result of ignorance. Hence the need to intensify more effort in that regard. FP is one area that the state really needs to key into because there are a lot of unwanted pregnancies which end in children whose parents cannot cater for.

“Most of these children end up engaging in nefarious activities to survive and this has been a burden for us especially in the face of depleting economic resources. That is why we welcome the awareness this group is creating and we promise to support you,” Eru states.

Earlier in a remark, Chairman of the group and the Chief Medical Director of Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Prof. Terumun Swende says the group was in the Commissioner’s office to formally intimate him of its activities and the need for the state to create a separate budget line for Family Planning Interventions.

Swende discloses that the state stands to benefit a lot especially from international donor partners if it creates a budget line for family planning as had already been done by many states of the federation including, Kaduna, Nasarawa and others who are already the gains.