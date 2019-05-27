Former Big Brother Naija housemate Nina has debunked news of leaked chats revealing her plans to hire a Bentley car.

Concise News had reported that Nina reportedly had a conversation indicating she needed the vehicle to break the internet for her birthday.

The BBNaija star reportedly requested the number of a car hire company so she could rent a Bentley for a month.

Reacting to the news, Nina claimed that the chats were not hers own, daring the source of the chat to reveal the other party.

She pointed out that the blogger who broke the story was bent on bringing her down.

She wrote, “This mssg was obviously made up, but why are you already having headache, I mean it’s not even my birthday yet. Bentley kill you and your generation… stupid blogger… I dare you to post the person in the industry I sent this dm to @thephenomenal_girl”

See post: