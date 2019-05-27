ASUU Tells Nigerians What To Do To Avert Another Strike

President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on Nigerians to caution the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to honour its agreement with the union to prevent another nationwide strike, Concise News has learned.

The body of lecturers had in February this year suspended a three-month-old strike after having several meetings and negotiations with officials of the federal government and other concerned stakeholders.

But ASUU President Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday, said, “Government has not kept faith with our MOA signed on February 7.

“What government ought to have done, they do not want to do any more. They have literally gone to sleep.

“For instance they had promised before the suspension of the strike, to set up visitation panel to our universities within two weeks and three months after government has not done anything in that regard.

“At least not to my knowledge that they had put any panel in place nor inaugurate any.

“By February 28 of this year, government had promised to pay the union N25 billion part payment of outstanding arrears of the EARN academic allowances.

“Our renegotiation with Dr Wale Babalakin had promised to put us in a more cordial path with fair guidelines when we cone back to the renegotiation table but now, there seem to be no change of attitude on the side of government.”

Further more, Ogunyemi said, “Our members have begun to express doubts about government’s promise to fulfill its pledge faithfully.

“And when this pressure begins to mount there is nothing the leadership can do because leadership must hearken to the voice of followers.

“The point is that we are not keen about disrupting the academic calendar. What we are doing is to express our worries and carry the public along.

“So, Nigerians must come out now and speak to government concerning all these things raised to maintain the current precarious industrial stability on our campuses.”