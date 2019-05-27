The President and founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman now has a helicopter, just a month after buying a private jet, Concise News reports.

In a post on Facebook, Obi-West Utchaychukwu a spiritual son of Apostle Suleman described the cleric as an ardent defender of Christians in Nigeria and the world.

According to him, with this new development which is a gift, Apostle Suleman will have it easier travelling to evangelize.

He also said this means that He would not have to drive from Benin airport to Auchi again for church services.

Concise News had reported that when the clergyman bought a private jet a month ago, a branch of the church in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said the private jet was to “propagate the gospel.”

“Join us as we congratulate our FATHER, The Restoration Apostle, GOD’s General, GOD’s own Oracle…#APOSTLE_PROF_JOHNSON_SULEMAN on his brand new private jet for the propagation of the Gospel of CHRIST to Nations of the World with His Undiluted Word of Power, Signs, Wonders, Deliverance, Healing & Restoration and the Prophetic. (Mark 16:14 – 18; Luke 4:17 – 23),” the statement from the church said.

“He has paid his dues. As you rejoice with him, whatever you are believing GOD for shall manifest in a hurry! Daddy Sir, you belong to the air, keep SOARING.”