President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration should stop blaming Nigeria’s past leaders but work to make the country better, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has said.

Concise News understands that Archbishop Onaiyekan gave the advice to Buhari over the weekend at the inter-denominational church service for the 2019 presidential inauguration ceremony at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

According to him, Nigerians are getting poorer by the day and as such, policies that will reverse such a trend should be mapped out and implement by the Buhari government.

“The blame game of pointing accusing fingers at others will not carry us far,” he noted.

“For a positive change to take place, we must all be ready for a sincere change of heart, from the lowest to highest, but especially at the highest levels.

“Empty boast and barefaced denials of the realities around us cannot build the nation.

“At this moment, we should do well to acknowledge our failure to do things the right way. Here, the words of the Psalmist should challenge each of us.

“The truth is that our nation is not in a state for us to rejoice. The ranks of the poor are swelling by the day, hopeless and helpless, as they watch in frustration the affluence of the very few cruising in a different world.

“Such wide social economic disparity has led to anger, tension, violence and outright criminality in the land. All is not well. But all is not lost either.

“Again, here we must tell the truth. For too long, we have been seeing what seems to be a policy of polarisation of the nation along primordial fault lines of ethnicity and religion. The result is that we have been indulging in the risky game of ’dancing on the brink of chaos.’