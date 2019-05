The Nigeria Flying Eagles were defeated 2-0 by the United States of America at the ongoing 2019 U-20 World Cup in Poland, Concise News reports.

Paul Aigbogun’s boys won their opening match against Qatar, 4-0, while USA lost their opening match to Ukraine,

The Flying Eagles will have to win their next match against Ukraine to relive the hopes of reaching the last 16.

Ukraine defeated Qatar 2-0 to book their place in the round of 16.