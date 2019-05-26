Zamfara: Governor Yari Reacts To Supreme Court Judgment

Zamfara state governor Abdulaziz Yari has urged members of his party, All Progressives Congress (APC), to remain “calm, peaceful and law-abiding” after the Supreme Court nullifying the victory of APC candidates in the northwest state.

Concise News reports that the apex court had on Friday ruled that the APC did not conduct valid primaries in the build-up to the 2019 elections in Zamfara as it voided all votes cast for the party.

As a result, Nigeria’s electoral body, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Saturday declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bello Mattawalle, winner of the Zamfara state governorship election.

Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made the announcement at a press briefing on Saturday in Abuja Nigeria’s capital.

Addressing APC supporters in the state, governor Yari praised them for their support and commitment to the success of the party.

“He said the members have also done their best in ensuring the viability and capability of the party to continue to hold on to power to provide more dividends of democracy to the people of the state, but as Allah wanted it, the Supreme Court judgement went the way it happened,” read part of a statement by Ibrahim Dosara, Special Adviser to the governor on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication.