UTME 2019: Latest JAMB News Roundup For Today
JAMB Candidates. (Image Courtesy: HOW-TO.NG)

Welcome to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) news roundup for today, May 26, 2019.

JAMB: Humanitarian Gives Options To Candidates Who ‘Failed’ UTME 2019

The founder of The Isolycia Foundation, Sally Suleiman has advised Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) candidates who did ‘not pass’ the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2019 to explore vocational options rather than stay idle. Concise News reports that Sally gave this advice on her verified Twitter handle on Thursday. Read more here.

2019 UTME: How To Do JAMB Change Of Course, Institution

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has started the sales of change of course and institution form for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The sales of the change of form followed the release of the 2019 UTME results by JAMB recently. Concise News had reported that the 2019 UTME results were delayed for a long time following hitches encountered by JAMB. Those who did not meet up the cut-off mark for their chosen courses and institutions now have the change to correct that. The JAMB change of course and institution form is only sold for N2500 and an extra bank charge of about N170. Read more here.

UTME 2019: JAMB Top Scorer Gets Reward

The highest-scoring candidate in the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) organized by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ezeunala Ekene Franklin has received a cash gift from a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Hijab Rights Advocacy Initiative, Concise News reports. This online news medium reported that Franklin, 15 from Abia State emerged the best-scoring candidate with 347 – considered the highest by the board. And after garnering attention and plaudits, now, he gets cash gift. Read more here.

And that is our compilation of top stories on JAMB news. Be assured that you can get updates on Concise News. See you again soon.

