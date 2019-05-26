Welcome to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) news roundup for today, May 26, 2019.
JAMB: Humanitarian Gives Options To Candidates Who ‘Failed’ UTME 2019
The founder of The Isolycia Foundation, Sally Suleiman has advised Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) candidates who did ‘not pass’ the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2019 to explore vocational options rather than stay idle. Concise News reports that Sally gave this advice on her verified Twitter handle on Thursday. Read more here.
2019 UTME: How To Do JAMB Change Of Course, Institution
And that is our compilation of top stories on JAMB news. Be assured that you can get updates on Concise News. See you again soon.