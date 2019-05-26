UTME 2019: JAMB Top Scorer Gets Reward

The highest-scoring candidate in the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) organized by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ezeunala Ekene Franklin has received a cash gift from an NGO, Hijab Rights Advocacy Initiative, Concise News reports.

This online news medium reported that Franklin, 15 from Abia State emerged the best-scoring candidate with 347 – considered the highest by the board. And after garnering attention and plaudits, now, he gets cash gift.

Hijab Rights Advocacy Initiative writes on its Twitter handle, “We met Franklin the boy who scored highest in Jamb a student of Meiran Community High School. We gave him a cash gift to encourage him”

We met Franklin the boy who scored highest in Jamb a student of Meiran Community High School.

We gave him a cash gift to encourage him. pic.twitter.com/LFnrQa81rR — Hijab Rights Advocacy Initiative (@hijabnigeria) May 24, 2019

Recall the Registrar of JAMB, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, who announced Franklin as the highest scorer at a media briefing in Abuja, said the best candidate may not be admitted into the University of Lagos (UNILAG), which he chose as his first choice due to his age.