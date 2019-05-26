Two-Storey Building Collapses In Owerri

A two-storey building in 10, Amaran extension street area of Owerri has collapsed, leaving four persons critically injured on Sunday.

Concise News gathered that the incident occurred at 4:34 pm less than a kilometre from Dan Anyiam Stadium, where the governor-elect held a nondenominational church service ahead of his inauguration next Wednesday.

Following the collapse, there was a lot of pandemonium in the area.

PUNCH who visited the scene saw rescue workers, which included policemen and residents, rescuing victims.

A policeman who chose to be anonymous made it known that four persons, including a female occupant, were rescued from the debris.

He said, “On arrival, we saw people already on a rescue mission. We quickly swung into action and rescued four persons.

“Two who are critically injured have been rushed to the hospital.”

One of the survivors, who identified himself as Paul, said he had to jump out of the building after he observed a strange noise.

He said luckily for him, immediately he jumped out, it gave way.

An eyewitness said, “This building has remained uncompleted for over 20 years. This highly unfortunate.

“The blocks have soaked water, leading to its collapse. Surprisingly, the owner left this place about 15 minutes ago.”