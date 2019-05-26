Senate President Mourns Ex-Minister's Death

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, expressed sadness over the death of a former Minister of Police Affairs, Dr. Ibrahim Yakubu Lame, Concise News report.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, described the late Lame as an astute educationist, parliamentarian and a patriotic Nigerian who played leading roles in the socio-political development of the country.

“Senator Lame was a man of many parts. He rose from humble beginning into national limelight. His contributions to the upliftment of the nation’s education, party politics and the Nigeria Police remain legendary. We shall all miss him,” Saraki stated.

He stated that the Bauchi-born politician would be remembered for his humility, hard work and philanthropy.

He commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased and the government and people of Bauchi State over the painful and irreparable loss.

He prayed that the Almighty Allah grants the deceased a place among the righteous in Aljannah firdaus and his loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.