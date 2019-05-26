Nollywood actress and Regina Daniels is now traditionally recognised as married to Senator-elect Ned Nwoko after she was inducted into womanhood, Concise News reports.

Regina Daniels was inducted into the Otu-Udu Group over the weekend as the customs of the Idumuje Ugboko people of Anioma in Delta State demands, Concise News has learned.

The ritual was performed by some elderly women in the presence of her mother which now means that the Actress the right to enjoy all the privilege of a married woman.

This reporter understands that the initiation is an age-long tradition of most Anioma communities for newly married women and welcomes them into the world of marriage.

The initiation was well-attended by top personalities in the country’s movie and music industries.

Watch the photos and videos below: