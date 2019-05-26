ramadan quotes: ramadan quotes in english, ramadan quotes, ramadan quotes 2019, ramadan quotes in hind, charity in ramadan quotes, best ramadan quotes, good morning ramadan quotes, ramadan 2019 ramadan 2019 prayer times, ramadan 2019 images, ramadan 2019 time table usa, ramadan 2019 india timetable, ramadan 2019 turkey, ramadan 2019 egypt, ramadan 2019 calendar usa, ramadan 2019 uae time table, ramadan quotes: ramadan quotes in english, ramadan quotes, ramadan quotes 2019, ramadan quotes in hind, charity in ramadan quotes, best ramadan quotes, good morning ramadan quotes, ramadan 2019 images, ramadan 2019 time table usa, ramadan 2019 india timetable, ramadan 2019 turkey, ramadan 2019 egypt, ramadan 2019 calendar usa, ramadan 2019 uae time table, ramadan prayer, ramadan prayers first 10 days, ramadan fasting prayer, ramadan 2019, dua for fasting not in ramadan, ramadan dua list, ramadan 2019 prayer times, dua for ramadan 20, Ramadan Day 21 dua, ramadan day 2 dua, ramadan dua in english, dua for ramadan in arabic, ramadan dua list1, ramadan dua pdf, ramadan duas18, 30 duas,ramadan day 7 dua, 

Ramadan fasting has reached day 21 today, Sunday, May 26th; and here are some selected quotes, images and Dua (prayers) compiled for you and your loved ones.

Ramadan Quotes for you

Ramadan Day 21 quotes

We are in the third part of the Holy month which is the last 10 days of Ramadan; it is well known and understands that the third part of this month is when desires are mostly granted, due to the blessings of the Night of Majesty (Laylatu AlQodir).

Thus, it is imperative for you and your loved ones to make use of these days judiciously, remember the thousands of blessings and mercies it contains. Ramadan Mubarak!

Ramadan Day 21: Ramadan Dua (Prayers) 

Never forget to pray, pray and pray; remember to make supplications and seek the goodness of this world and hereafter. Ramadan Kareem.

Keep your tongue moist with this prayer throughout the last ten days of Ramadan:

”Allahumo Inakah hafuhu tuhibu L-hafuwa Fafuhani.”

Ramadan Dua

Ramadan Day 21 Dua

Allahumoh Ijhaly fihi mordotikah ilah ilah moridoti dalilah wala tejhal shaitani fihi hala sebilah ijhali Janatali monzila, wamokilah, yah kodiyah hawahijah tohibinah. (Ameen).

Verily Allah and his angels make supplications for Muhammad, O you who believe supplicates upon Him for peace and tranquillity.

