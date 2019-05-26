Ramadan fasting has reached day 21 today, Sunday, May 26th; and here are some selected quotes, images and Dua (prayers) compiled for you and your loved ones.

Ramadan Quotes for you

We are in the third part of the Holy month which is the last 10 days of Ramadan; it is well known and understands that the third part of this month is when desires are mostly granted, due to the blessings of the Night of Majesty (Laylatu AlQodir).

Thus, it is imperative for you and your loved ones to make use of these days judiciously, remember the thousands of blessings and mercies it contains. Ramadan Mubarak!

Ramadan Day 21: Ramadan Dua (Prayers)

Never forget to pray, pray and pray; remember to make supplications and seek the goodness of this world and hereafter. Ramadan Kareem.

Keep your tongue moist with this prayer throughout the last ten days of Ramadan:

”Allahumo Inakah hafuhu tuhibu L-hafuwa Fafuhani.”

Allahumoh Ijhaly fihi mordotikah ilah ilah moridoti dalilah wala tejhal shaitani fihi hala sebilah ijhali Janatali monzila, wamokilah, yah kodiyah hawahijah tohibinah. (Ameen).

Verily Allah and his angels make supplications for Muhammad, O you who believe supplicates upon Him for peace and tranquillity.

