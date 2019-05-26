Presidency Reveals Buhari's Criteria For Appointment Of Ministers

The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari would appoint “credible, incorruptible and patriotic Nigerians who are motivated by selfless service” to serve in his next cabinet.

Concise News understands that spokesman for the Nigerian leader Garba Shehu made this known while talking about the kind of people Nigerians should expect in Buhari’s cabinet for another four years.

Buhari, who was declared winner of Nigeria’s 2019 presidential poll in February by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), would be sworn in for a second term in office on Wednesday, May 29.

“President Buhari’s new cabinet will be packed with credible, incorruptible and patriotic Nigerians who are motivated by selfless service,” Shehu said this in an interview with a Nigerian national daily Daily Trust.

He added that “the era of perceiving government job as an opportunity to make billions at the expense of the voters is long gone. The president will select men and women who have the zeal to serve the country selflessly. His cabinet will represent all interests, including youths and women. Above all, patriotism and integrity are still important in determining his appointments.”