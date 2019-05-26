Presidency Points Out What Buhari Will Do In Second Term

The Presidency has asked Nigerians to expect ‘renewed vigour and greater commitment’ of President Muhammadu Buhari in the second term of his administration, Concise News reports

Buhari, who was declared winner of Nigeria’s 2019 presidential poll in February by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), would be sworn in for a second term in office on Wednesday, May 29.

And speaking ahead of Buhari’s inauguration, spokesman for the Nigerian leader Garba Shehu remarked that his principal would consolidate on the gains and successes recorded during his first term.

“Nigerians should expect renewed vigour and greater commitment of the president to the implementation of his campaign promises,” Shehu said this in an interview with a Nigerian national daily Daily Trust.

“His second term will be a consolidation on the gains and successes recorded during his first term in office.

“Among other things, the Buhari administration has demonstrated a single-minded commitment to upgrading and developing Nigeria’s transport, power and health infrastructure. You should expect this to get boost in the second term.

“The Ibadan-Lagos standard gauge rail is being test-run, and barring further delays, it should be delivered in the next quarter. Ibadan-Kano has been awarded. This too should be delivered within a reasonable time.”

Buhari’s media aide also said that the “administration targets increased availability of power and targets have been set. The administration has doubled power generation capacity as we speak. It has increased generation to 8,100 MW and expanded transmission to more than 7,000 MW capacity, and is successfully deploying thousands of solar power systems to rural and urban households.”

On security challenges, Shehu said, “the age-long fight between farmers and herders, which escalated in recent years, has largely been put down and the combined effort of the government now targets kidnapping, cattle rustling and the senseless killings in the North-West. These too, will be smashed. It’s a matter of time.”