Osinbajo Sends Message To Nigerians

Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria, has called on citizens to be steadfast and believe that despite the challenges facing the nation, victory was sure.

Osinbajo made the appeal on Sunday during the 2019 Presidential Inauguration Service at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

The theme of the service was: “Setting the Nation on Higher Levels of Peace and Development in the Fear of God’’.

He called on them “to rise and take their rightful place as lights of the world, so that those in darkness would see their light’’.

“You and I, as Christians, are called the salt of the earth because our lives enhance and give meaning to this existence we call life.

“We are the salt of the earth because Jesus called us by that name and the implication was that we are to bring joy to people,” he said.

The vice president reassured Nigerians that the future of the nation was bright, “because the scripture says that the path of the righteous is like a shining light that shines bright and bright unto perfect days’’.

He pointed out that though the nation might be clouded with darkness, confusion and different challenges, at the end, it shall be great again.

Osinbajo urged Nigerians to rise above ethnicity and religious sentiment, and see one another as one.

He called on them to be confident in the promise of God upon the nation.

The former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, prayed for a peaceful Nigeria and called on everybody to work towards a more prosperous and united country.