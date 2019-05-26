As the registration date for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2019 Batch B commences on Saturday, Concise News helps prospective corps members with requirements.
In order to ensure a seamless registration, prospective corps members are to note the following for strict compliance:
- The NYSC website address is any of the following:
-
- Prospective Corps members should ensure that they have functional e-mail addresses that they can access and Nigerian (GSM) telephone numbers with which to register. They will use the Email address and password to login to the NYSC portal subsequently and so are advised to keep it safe
- Locally trained prospective Corps members are expected to use correct Matriculation numbers to register
- For locally-trained graduates, only those whose names appear in the Senate/Academic Board Approved Result lists submitted by their Institutions will have access to the register on the NYSC portal.
- Foreign-trained prospective corps members/those who acquired on-line qualifications should ensure that their Institutions are accredited. They should approach the Federal Ministry of Education for evaluation. The letter of evaluation must be uploaded during registration.
- Those who graduated from Institutions outside Nigeria, (Foreign-trained graduates) or obtained on-line foreign certifications, are to visit the NYSC portal, register and upload the following documents:
-
- a. West African School Certificate(WASC) (with not less than 5 Credits at 2 sittings) or its equivalent; or General Certificate of Education (GCE O’ Level) (with not less than 5 Credits at 2 sittings) or its equivalent; or NECO (with not less than 5 Credits at 2 sittings) or its equivalent; or High School Diploma or its equivalent.
- b. First Degree or Higher National Diploma (HND) Certificate (Second Degree or PhD not necessary).
- c. Complete Official Transcript of the first Degree or HND.
- d. International travelling Passport showing personal data page and date of departure.
- e. ATTESTATION LETTERS OR TESTIMONIALS are not acceptable in lieu of original Degree/HND Certificates.
- f. All working class Graduates and graduates of online foreign qualifications are required to upload their original ADMISSION LETTERS and LETTER OF APPROVAL from their respective employers to undertake their courses, as the case may be.
- g. All graduates of Medicine and other health-related courses such as Nursing Science, Laboratory Science, Physiotherapy, Pharmacy etc MUST possess and upload current-professional license. An expired license is not acceptable for mobilization.
- It is the responsibility of the prospective corps members who studied in non-English speaking countries to get their Certificates and Transcripts translated into the English language before uploading. Such translation must be done in the accredited Institutions or Embassies.
- All graduates of Medicine, Veterinary Medicine, Physiotherapy, Radiology, Optometry, Medical Laboratory Science and Pharmacy are expected to have their Certificates of Registration with their professional bodies. Payment receipts are not acceptable.
- Unlike in the past, Foreign-trained graduates should NOT visit NYSC Headquarters, Abuja for verification of their documents. This exercise will now be done at the Orientation Camps. They should simply print their call-up letters online and report at the Orientation camps in their States of deployment but should come to the camp with the original documents they uploaded for verification.
- Anybody who presents any fake document will be demobilized and decamped and handed over to law enforcement agencies for prosecution.
- Prospective corps members should ensure that Passport photographs used meet the following specifications:
-
- Ensure your face (eyes, nose, ears, mouth and jaw) is fully shown without bending
- Ensure the picture fills the frame and centralized
- Ensure the Photo background is white or off-white with no shadow.
- On no account should prospective corps members register by PROXY. They should also remember the fingers used for their biometric capturing as these will be used for verification at the orientation camps. Those who cannot be verified with their biometric at the orientation camp will not be registered.
- Only prospective corps members who want their call-up numbers sent to them through SMS and wish to PRINT their call-up letters on-line are expected to pay N2,786.24 (see NYSC Portal on how to make a payment).
- Prospective Corps members who do not want to pay the N2,786.24 have the option of going to their schools to collect their call-up numbers and call-up letters.
- All prospective corps members who paid for the online registration before but were not mobilized need not pay again.
- Married female prospective corps members (whether locally or foreign-trained) should upload copies of their marriage Certificates, evidence of Change of name and their husbands’ place of domicile during registration.
- The orientation camp is highly not ideal for pregnant and nursing mothers. Prospective corps members in this category are therefore to note that they will not be accommodated.
- Prospective corps members who graduated from Institutions located in the following Geo-Political Zones with challenges related to mobilization should contact the following Telephone Numbers.
-
- North Central – 08092142614
- North East – 08102790538
- North West – 08092142661
- South East – 09038034460
- South West – 08092142616
- South-South – 07018836388
- All Part-time graduates are expected to register online and wait for collection of their Letter of Exclusion at their various Institutions. For those willing to print the Letter of Exclusion online, this can be done on payment of N2,786.24 only.
- Foreign-Trained graduates are to use Nigerian Phone numbers during online registration.
- PLEASE NOTE THAT ONCE THE PORTAL IS CLOSED, THERE WILL BE NO FURTHER REGISTRATION.