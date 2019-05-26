A purported conversation between former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Nina and an unknown person planning to rent a Bentley to be used for a month has surfaced.

Concise News understands that Nina is reported to be planning to acquire the vehicle to celebrate her birthday on 31 May.

The leaked chat reveals that Nina requested number of a car hire company so she could rent a Bentley for a month.

The fellow appears to have advised Nina to be careful about how she handles herself in order not to suffer the same fate as blogger Blessing Okoro who has been alleged to be parading a fake house.

See screenshots: