Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Sunday, May 26th, 2019.

INEC Declares Winner Of Zamfara Governorship Election

Nigeria’s electoral body, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bello Mattawalle, winner of the Zamfara state governorship election. Concise News reports that Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made the announcement at a press briefing on Saturday in Abuja Nigeria’s capital. The INEC boss, to this end, said Certificates of Return would be issued to the governor-elect, his deputy, three senators and seven reps-elect in Abuja on Monday. Zamfara: Governor Yari Reacts To Supreme Court Judgment Zamfara state governor Abdulaziz Yari has urged members of his party, All Progressives Congress (APC), to remain “calm, peaceful and law-abiding” after the Supreme Court nullifying the victory of APC candidates in the northwest state. Governor Yari said he had accepted the ruling of the Supreme Court in good faith, while praising APC supporters in the state for their support and commitment to the success of the party. Arewa Pastors React To Obasanjo’s Islamisation Comment National Chairman of Arewa Pastors Non-denominational Initiative for Peace, Bishop Abu Richard, has condemned former President Olusegun Obasanjo for insinuating that there is a plot to turn Nigeria into an Islamic country. Briefing newsmen on Pre-swearing-in Prayer Meeting on Saturday in Abuja, the cleric said, “the accusation of Islamization by former President Olusegun Obasanjo is highly condemnable. As a child of God and by my exposure, the President cannot Islamize Nigeria with the Vice President, who is a Christian.” NIMC Takes NIN Diaspora Enrolment To US The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has taken the programme to the United States of America in continuation of enrolment of Nigerians in Diaspora into the National Identity Database. NIMC DG Aliyu Aziz disclosed this in a statement issued by Loveday Ogbonna, Head Corporate Communications. He said that the programme was ongoing in South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and the UK. Under-20 World Cup: ‘We Could Go Far,’ Man City’s Dele-Bashiru Says Manchester City and Flying Eagles midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru has stated his belief that Nigeria can go far at the ongoing FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Poland. Concise News reports that Dele-Bashiru, scorer of the third goal in the 4-0 spanking of Qatar, was one of the star Nigerian performers in Tychy.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.