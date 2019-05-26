NBC Reacts As Nigerians Bicker Over Licencing Of Fulani Radio

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has said that the proposed ‘Fulani radio’ station is not to reach only herdsmen in Nigeria, Concise News report.

The Nigerian government had said it intended to reach the ‘very hard-to-reach segment’ of the country’s population with the proposed radio.

“The radio service will serve as a vehicle for social mobilisation and education, in addition to interactive radio instruction methodology that will be adopted to reach the very hard-to-reach segment of our target population,” Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had said.

“Additionally, it will enhance our capacity to address crisis between herders and farmers with attendant consequences to loss of lives, destruction of productive assets, nomadic schools, facilities teaching and learning resources.”

But some Nigerians have alleged that the move might be a ploy to establish a Fulani oligarchy in the country.

However, as the education minister had said, the NBC explained that the radio station was essentially for nomadic education outreach programmes, including electronically-mediated ones.

The NBC said in a statement that the National Commission for Nomadic Education duly applied for a broadcast license to develop and maintain nomadic education outreach programmes.

It stressed that the medium was not meant to serve a particular group only.

The NBC said the letter of provisional approval dated September 28, 2018, was issued to the National Commission for Nomadic Education. The duration of the license is from October 8, 2018, to October 8, 2023.

It noted that the station’s programmes, which it describes as “purely educational,” will cater for the interest of migrant fishermen, herders, hunters, farmers, and migrants.

“Consequently, it is a misrepresentation for any person or organisation to imply that the licensed station was just for a particular group,” the statement read.

“The commission wishes to state that similar educational broadcast licences were issued to institutions of higher learning and other governmental institutions with comparable needs, such as the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the Federal Road Safety Commission, and related institutions.”