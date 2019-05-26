Going by reports in Spain, Manchester United are very close to signing talented Ajax defender, Matthijs De Ligt than long-term suitors Barcelona.

Concise News reports that United could be about to pull off the coup of the summer by beating the Catalan giants to the signing of De Ligt, fans and pundits alike have expressed how a move to Barcelona would be the ideal fit for the Dutchman, but United’s impressive contract offer looks to have turned the defender’s head.

According to the very reliable Spanish news outlet Esports RAC1 via journalist Gerard Romero, United have moved into pole position to sign De Ligt because of the very good contract offer they put forward to the ace.

The Red Army have put forward a mammoth contract offer to the Dutchman, according to Spanish outlet Sport. United are willing to offer the young sensation a salary in excess of €14m per year. To put this into context, this would net De Ligt a whopping €269,000-a-week.

It is too early to figure out if De Ligt’s sudden change of heart is just a ploy to get Barcelona to up their offer to him. De Ligt’s agent, Mino Raiola, is a master at constructing these kinds of transfer sagas – which always end with his clients coming away with massively lucrative deals at their new clubs.

De Ligt is one of, if not the best young talents in the world right now. Through Ajax’s sensational Champions League run, the 19-year-old has demonstrated his impressive abilities whilst also demonstrating that he’s an exceptional leader.