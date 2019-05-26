Welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines update on Concise News for today, Sunday, May 26th, 2019.

The Anambra State Police Command on Friday has said that members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were attacking its personnel on duty in various parts of the state with stones and catapults. Concise News reports that the command says the policemen were deployed in various parts of the state to dismantle the flags and other symbols of the secessionist group against the May 30 sit-home- order. The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Haruna Mohammed, discloses this in a statement issued in Awka on Friday. Read more here.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has challenged the Federal Government to be straight with Nigerians about the proposed radio station for Fulani herdsmen. Concise News reports that the spokesman of the group, Mazi Chuks Ibegbu, in a statement forwarded on Friday, warned the Federal Government to stop any negative tendencies that could raise suspicion or further divide the country. Ibegbu claimed that the establishment of the radio station had nothing to do with killings and kidnappings by armed Fulani herdsmen. Read more here.

No fewer than 140 members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) have been remanded by an Enugu East Magistrates Court presided by Magistrate A. N. Chioke. Concise News had on Thursday reported the arrest of the 140 IPOB members by the police within Nsukka area of the state for alleged unlawful activities The defendants, who were brought to the court in three 608 buses and one 18-seater bus, were said to have conspired to commit a treasonable felony. Read more here.

The Police Command in Enugu state has said it arrested 140 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) within Nsukka area of the state for unlawful activities, Concise News reports. Concise News learned that in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Ebere Amaraizu on Thursday, it noted that members of the pro-Biafra group were arrested for possession of illegal items. This is as he added that the banned group members were arrested for allegedly chanting inciting songs against the nation. Read more here.

In light of the Indigenous People of Biafra’s (IPOB) Sit-At-Home order, the Police Command in Enugu State on Friday advised parents not to allow their wards to be used by any person or group to threaten existing peace and security in the state, Concise News reports. The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, told NAN in Enugu that parents should ensure that children with the intention of disrupting the peace in the state desist from it. The proscribed IPOB had called for a “Sit-at-Home’’ on May 30 in Igbo land to “celebrate fallen Biafra heroes and their struggle for self-determination’’. Read more here.

