Good day and welcome to the roundup of the latest N-Power news update for today, Sunday, May 26th, 2019 on Concise News.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and Youth Empowerment, Afolabi Imoukhuede has revealed how the popular Federal Government of Nigeria scheme, N-Power was birthed, Concise News reports.

Afolabi was speaking on Thursday in Abuja at the National Social Investment Office’s (NSIO) world press conference on the activities of the Social Investment Programmes (SIP) in the last three years.

The presidential aide while highlighting the efforts made by the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to address the problem of unemployment in Nigeria, explains that it is in the government’s bid to fulfil their 2015 electoral promise on job creation to Nigerian youths that the N-Power scheme sprung.

“And secondly was also the reason why the job creation unit was carried out in the presidency, in the office of the vice president.

“And then, right after that, as we began to unravel the implementation of the promise, which has now become the National Social Investment programme, it was also important and imperative that the job creation…How do we speak to the needs of the youth, within the context of our social investment, and that’s why we then have what is now known as the N-Power programme. Just like the Special Adviser (Mrs Maryam Uwais) has alluded to. That component speaks primarily to the job creation component of our Nigerian youths between the ages of 18 and 35,” Afolabi says.