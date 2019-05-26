Afolabi was speaking on Thursday in Abuja at the National Social Investment Office’s (NSIO) world press conference on the activities of the Social Investment Programmes (SIP) in the last three years.
The presidential aide while highlighting the efforts made by the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to address the problem of unemployment in Nigeria, explains that it is in the government’s bid to fulfil their 2015 electoral promise on job creation to Nigerian youths that the N-Power scheme sprung.
“And secondly was also the reason why the job creation unit was carried out in the presidency, in the office of the vice president.
“And then, right after that, as we began to unravel the implementation of the promise, which has now become the National Social Investment programme, it was also important and imperative that the job creation…How do we speak to the needs of the youth, within the context of our social investment, and that’s why we then have what is now known as the N-Power programme. Just like the Special Adviser (Mrs Maryam Uwais) has alluded to. That component speaks primarily to the job creation component of our Nigerian youths between the ages of 18 and 35,” Afolabi says.
Concise News reports that Mrs Uwais discloses this yesterday (Thursday) in Abuja while giving a scorecard of the social investment programmes in three years.
She says in spite of the low budgetary releases to the National Social Investment Office (NSIO); the programme has been a success. According to her, out of an annual approved budget of N500bn, between 2016 and 2018, the total sum of N470.8bn has so far been released, she says.
Furthermore, she explains that in 2016 they received N79.98bn, in 2017, N140.bn and in 2018 they received N250.8bn.
The wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, says the National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIP) of the Federal Government, which the famed N-Power scheme is part of, has failed in Kano state particularly, Concise News reports.
The SIP is coordinated by Maryam Uwais, the Special Advisor to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investments who hails from Kano.
Speaking at an interactive forum at Aso Rock on Saturday, the president’s wife said she was told that 30,000 women from Adamawa would benefit from the programme but nothing of such happened.
Making specific reference to Uwais, the president’s wife said she was sure that the huge role Kano played in bringing her husband to power in 2015 influenced the appointment of the wife of the former chief justice of Nigeria.
That’s it on the update of the latest N-Power news online for today!