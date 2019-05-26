Kemi Olunloyo Forgives Ijayabo Ojo, She Replies

Journalist Kemi Olunloyo said that she has forgiven Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo following what she passed through, which the actress allegedly planned.

The Blogger who made this known through her a video she posted on Instagram, added that DMW boss, Davido was one of those she had decided to forgive.

Kemi in her video affirmed that even as it is difficult to forgive and forget at the same time, but will do so for everyone who has hurt her in her life.

“FORGIVENESS: I am letting go for CLOSURE. Iyabo Ojo and Davido are forgiven.

“Sometimes you can’t forgive but forget, other times you can’t forget but forgive. Today May 25th 2019 I am forgiving and forgetting those that have hurt me starting with Iyabo Ojo and Davido,” she wrote as a caption to her video.

Seeing the post, the actress said she does not need Kemi’s forgiveness as she did nothing to the journalist.

She wrote, “MOVING FORWARD

“The truth is, unless you let go, unless you forgive yourself, unless you forgive the situation, unless you realize that the situation is over, you cannot move forward….. “Steve Maraboli”

