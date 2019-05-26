Harrysong Rushed To Hospital In Ghana

‌Popular Nigeria singer and songwriter, Harrysong has been hospitalized in Ghana following the report that he ate food poison.

The singer who is on a tour in Ghana is reported to have eaten a food that doesn’t do well with him.

Concise News understands that the “Reggae Blues” singer was rushed to the hospital after he complained of stomach ache and eye problem a source confirmed.

The former five-star recording artist has dropped only one single this year, “Journey.”

Harrison Tare Okiri, better known by his stage name Harrysong, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and instrumentalist who rose to fame after his tribute song to Nelson Mandela won the “Most Downloaded Callertune Award” at The Headies 2013.