Ekweremadu Reveals What Nigeria Needs To Develop

Nigeria’s Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, says Nigerians need peace to develop Nigeria.

Concise News learned that Ekweremadu stated this in Gombe on Saturday while inaugurating a 37km road in Deba, Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the state witnessed developmental strides because of the peace that prevailed in the area.

“Nigeria needs peace to develop as a people because when the people co-exist peacefully, it is easy to develop,” the lawmaker said.

“I was told Gombe state is the most peaceful in the Northeast and I believe it because where there is peace, there is progress and that is why the state is Developing.

“The governor has done a lot to ensure that there is peace and I like to recommend that model for other governors because Nigeria needs peace.

“The model that worked for Gombe can work for any other state and with that we can deal with it (insecurity).”