Ned Nwoko, a Delta-born billionaire and the husband to actress Regina Daniels over the weekend arrived Asaba for his wife’s Children’s Day Carnival.

Concise News had reported that Regina Daniels will be holding the carnival for children on the 27th of May, 2019 at the Government Field Abgor, Delta State.

To show support to his new wife during the event, Ned Nwoko who is also a Senator-elect for Delta North, stormed Asaba with his team in three private jets on Saturday.

He was welcomed to the Asaba Airport by youth groups, women associations, political associates, friends, and respected personalities across diverse sectors in Delta state.

Some of the persons that arrived with him were Tiwa Savage, MC Galaxy, Harrysong, Patoranking, Zlatan, Comedian-Shortcut and MC Bob MC Papi, Sydney Sparrow, Vichiano, Movrine studios and, AlexReports among others.

See some photos from Ned Nwoko’s arrival in Delta State below: