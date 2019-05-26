Over 1, 000 children across Delta State will take part in the Children’s Day Carnival organised by Regina Daniels, actress and wife to Senator-elect Ned Nwoko, Concise News reports.

The programme will take place on May 27th at the Government Field in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area.

Concise News gathered that the event will feature top entertainers in the country with Ned Nwoko and his entourage already on the ground.

Also, the event is being backed by the Delta State Government as well as Ned who is a former member of the House of Representatives.

During the ceremony, the politician will give out scholarships to primary students who have already been screened.