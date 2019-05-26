The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has slammed the former Nigeria President, Olusegun Obasanjo over his recent comment on fulanisation and islamisation of the country.

Concise News reported that Obasanjo has bemoaned the high level of insecurity in the country, regretting that the acts of violence being perpetrated by Boko Haram and herdsmen were being treated with kids gloves.

But IPOB in a statement on Sunday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, accused Obasanjo and other Nigerian leaders of conspiracy of silence in the trouble with Nigeria.

The statement read in part, “We say good morning to the former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who is only now merely echoing what our leader, Nnamdi Kanu has been saying repeatedly for years.

“The same way the high and mighty in Nigeria has now conceded to the inevitability of the destructive Fulanisation agenda championed by APC, one day they will swallow their pride and also concede that Nnamdi Kanu was also right about Jubril Al-Sudani all along.

“Had the likes of Obasanjo spoken out earlier when our leader repeatedly warned of what was happening, many innocent victims of Fulani herdsmen would still be alive today, many ethnically cleansed communities in the Middle Belt would have been sparred also.”