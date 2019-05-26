Big Brother Naija, BBNaija ex-housemate, Nina has been exposed after her plans to rent a Bentley to be used for a month was revealed.

Concise News understands that the finalist of the reality TV show was to reportedly acquire the vehicle as a way to celebrate her birthday which is 31st May.

The leaked conversation revealed Nina’s chat with a friend on Instagram where she requested the number of a car hire company so she could rent a Bentley for a month.

The friend advised Nina to be careful about how she handles herself in order not to suffer the same fate as blogger, Blessing Okoro, who has been alleged to be parading a fake house.

See screenshots: